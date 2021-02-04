Bright Lights Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) Trading Up 1.3%

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 101,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 189,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

About Bright Lights Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BLTSU)

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

