Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

BNTGY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,118. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

