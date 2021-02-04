Bread Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Bread token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bread has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $9.35 million and $6.27 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00065667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.99 or 0.01327880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005840 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00042857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,959.60 or 0.05299764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

