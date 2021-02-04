Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BDN traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,958,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

