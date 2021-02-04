Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 952 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,282,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $119,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 80,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.09. 560,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,449,250. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

