Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 791 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.38. 201,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,664,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

