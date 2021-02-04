Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.98. 276,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,868,978. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

