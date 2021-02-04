Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,764,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,646 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 391,267 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 892.4% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 240,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 216,195 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 424,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $8,612,000.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,706. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $61.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

