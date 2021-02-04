Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,966,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,090,000 after buying an additional 1,188,540 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,130.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 719,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,370,000 after buying an additional 687,593 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 831,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,621,000 after buying an additional 303,618 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 955,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,946,000 after buying an additional 245,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,196.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after buying an additional 239,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,274. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06.

