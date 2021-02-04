Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in January

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 623,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 263.8 days.

OTCMKTS BMBLF opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Brambles has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

