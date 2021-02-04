Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Upgraded to Buy at Maxim Group

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.33% from the company’s current price.

Shares of BCLI traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 75,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,571. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 569.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

