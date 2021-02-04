BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) Announces $0.05 Dividend

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 258.30 ($3.37) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £52.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 264.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 248.84. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 4.82 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

In other BP p.l.c. (BP.L) news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £313.95 ($410.18).

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 381.32 ($4.98).

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

