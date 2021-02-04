BOX (NYSE:BOX) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOX. DA Davidson downgraded BOX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.43.

NYSE:BOX opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 50,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

