Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN) Shares Gap Down to $7.24

Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.24, but opened at $7.00. Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 888,599 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.25. The company has a market cap of £26.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 9.90.

Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) Company Profile (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

