Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

EPAY stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.31. 7,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,328. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $31,654.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $76,748.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,988 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,561,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 908,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 121,425 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 897,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 544,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,974,000 after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 413,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

