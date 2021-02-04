Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $43.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.04.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

