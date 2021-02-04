BoringDAO (BOR) Tops One Day Volume of $10.88 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $34.94 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $617.53 or 0.01640908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00142892 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 150.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00107515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00063453 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00238608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00040465 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,585 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

