boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Get boohoo group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised boohoo group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.00.

BHOOY stock opened at $92.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.05. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $52.73 and a 12-month high of $105.05. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.82.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on boohoo group (BHOOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.