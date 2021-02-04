Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink Buys 7,000 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$17,593.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,212,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,588,544.52.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, George Frederick Fink bought 200 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$499.80.

On Friday, January 22nd, George Frederick Fink bought 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$18,620.70.

On Wednesday, January 20th, George Frederick Fink bought 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$21,600.00.

On Monday, January 18th, George Frederick Fink bought 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$21,177.60.

On Thursday, January 14th, George Frederick Fink bought 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$31,906.80.

On Tuesday, January 12th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$10,788.20.

On Tuesday, December 29th, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.82 per share, with a total value of C$18,200.00.

On Monday, December 21st, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$18,322.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, George Frederick Fink bought 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$12,040.00.

Shares of TSE:BNE opened at C$2.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$89.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.67.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$2.37.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

