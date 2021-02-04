Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) Trading Up 7.9%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 218,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 70,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58.

About Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO)

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

