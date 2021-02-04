BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 643 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,243 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Starbucks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.50. 112,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,452,141. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.37. The stock has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a PE ratio of 131.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

