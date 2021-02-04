BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 39,549 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,549 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.26. 1,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,466. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.51.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

