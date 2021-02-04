BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 2,062 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $115.81. The company had a trading volume of 46,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average of $104.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

