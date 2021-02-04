BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,330 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 148.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

BLL stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.56. The company had a trading volume of 36,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.83. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

