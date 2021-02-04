BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $45.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 960,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,212 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.3% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $45,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.13. 143,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,879,269. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71.

