BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $22.79 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,523 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $22,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,920 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,343,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,332,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 74,445 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 785,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 888,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,862,000 after purchasing an additional 64,639 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,156 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

