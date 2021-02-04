BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,810 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,131. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $147.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.27.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

