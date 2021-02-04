BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 624 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 739,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 133,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,274. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

