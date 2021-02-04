Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OCFC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 32.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

