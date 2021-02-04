Boenning Scattergood Comments on First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Boenning Scattergood upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NYSE:FCF opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,673,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 70.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

