BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.
NYSE:DMB opened at $14.79 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $15.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
