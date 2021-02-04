BNP Paribas Upgrades Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) to “Neutral”

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CUYTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Shares of CUYTY stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $16.54.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.