BNP Paribas Downgrades Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) to Neutral

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRWSY. Barclays raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

