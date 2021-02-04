BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (ZWU.TO) (TSE:ZWU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.25

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (ZWU.TO) (TSE:ZWU)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and traded as high as $12.33. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (ZWU.TO) shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 178,777 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th.

