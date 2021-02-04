BMO Capital Markets Boosts Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$6.50

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERF. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.27.

ERF stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,013. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.62 and a 1-year high of C$7.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.42.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$192.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 0.4911836 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

