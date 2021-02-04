Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Up 8.2%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares shot up 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.24 and last traded at $51.90. 15,279,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 13,194,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million.

In related news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $3,532,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,425,981.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 1,018.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 207,840 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

