Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing (LON:BGLF) Shares Gap Down to $0.68

Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.66. Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 57,977 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 867.53 and a quick ratio of 867.50. The firm has a market cap of £3.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing’s previous dividend of $0.02. Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,571.43%.

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

