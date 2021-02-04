BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II by 37.4% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 73,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II by 329.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.82. 1,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,127. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

