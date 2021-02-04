BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
NYSE:MYI opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $14.57.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
