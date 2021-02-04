BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

MIY opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.