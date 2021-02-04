BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
MIY opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
