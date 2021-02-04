BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

MVF stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $9.60.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

