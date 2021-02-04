BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
MVF stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $9.60.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
