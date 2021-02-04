BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. 60,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,502. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 30.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 53.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

