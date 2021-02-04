BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. 60,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,502. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund
BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
