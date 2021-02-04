BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BLE stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

