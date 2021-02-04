BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in January

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 330.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 59,872 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 234.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 51,117 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust alerts:

NYSE BAF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,234. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.