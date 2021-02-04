BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BGT stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 30,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,294. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

