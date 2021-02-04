Black Swift Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD traded down $3.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.03. 1,041,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,541,078. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

