Black Swift Group LLC Takes Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,466,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 172,268 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter worth about $3,825,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Encore Wire by 88.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 66,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Encore Wire by 52.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,986 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 68.0% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 78,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,620 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

WIRE traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.55. 562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.73. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $63.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 2.89%.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.