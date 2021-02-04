Black Swift Group LLC Takes $604,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 80,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Raymond James started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

