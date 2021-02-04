Black Swift Group LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.02. 222,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,258,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24. The company has a market cap of $162.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

