Black Swift Group LLC Makes New Investment in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,464,841.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,103.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,068 shares of company stock valued at $5,756,824. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

UPWK traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $49.08. 38,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,465. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.44 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

